Johnson, Alice, 55, of Eagle, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 1:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1133 N. Park Ln., in Eagle. Visitations will be held Friday, May 17, from 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 12:00-12:45pm before the funeral service at the church. To view obituary and to offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 16, 2019