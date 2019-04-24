Alice Joyce Haupt

1927 ~ 2019

Our mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, Alice Joyce Haupt passed away on April 15, 2019 at The Terraces of Boise.

Alice was born in Chicago, Illinois to Anna and Jerry Krejci on July 14, 1927. She was the youngest of three children, Mildred, Frank and Alice.

She grew up on the south side of Chicago during the Great Depression and became a registered beauty culturist and a member of the LaGrange Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Illinois. In 1950, Alice married the love of life, Robert (Bob) John Haupt.

Son John came along in 1953 and daughter Janice was born in 1956. Bob's job took the small family to Atlanta, Georgia in 1962.

Alice was very active in the community and in her children's lives with PTA, Girl Scout leadership, volunteering at church and constantly baking fresh bread and pastries for social events. Store bought bread was not welcome in her home.

She was very creative, especially excelling at calligraphy and writing poetry for her friends and family.

After her children were grown, Alice became very active in the Northlake Woman's Club, Water Aerobics, and with the senior adult ministry, the "Roadrunners", at Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

She lost her dear husband Bob in 1998.

In 2016, she came for a holiday visit to her daughter Janice's home in Boise. Subsequently, the city also became Alice's home where she loved attending musicals, plays, craft fairs and especially Bingo and other social activities at The Terraces.

Alice is survived by her son John Haupt of Atlanta, Georgia, her daughter Janice Engle of Boise, Idaho, grandsons Grant Haupt of Georgia, Robby Engle of Idaho, Jordan Haupt of Illinois and her nieces and nephews. Her husband, her parents and siblings preceded Alice in death.

Alice's family would like to thank All Care Home Health and Hospice of Boise, ID and the nurses and staff of Redwood Villages of The Terraces in Boise, Idaho for their care and support.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26 at 1:00 at the Redwood Village at The Terraces of Boise. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the memory of Alice be sent to Shallowford Presbyterian Church Senior Adult Ministry "Roadrunners" or the Prayer Shawl Ministry: 2375 Shallowford Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. Website: https://www.shallowford.org/ Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary