Allan Painter Ayres

February 24th 1927 - May 21st 2020

Al was born in Seattle Washington to Evelyn and Clarence "Joe" Ayres. Al started working at a young age selling magazines, mowing lawns, working in gas stations and caddying, often carrying two bags at a time.

After high school he enlisted in the US Navy And served aboard the U.S.S

Matanicau Bay in World War II.

Back stateside Al attended and graduated from the University of Washington as a proud member of Delta

Upsilon Fraternity, during that time he met the love of his life Connie Frazelle, They married following graduation and their three children soon followed.

Al had a very successful career in the chemical business rising to "Regional Manager of Diversey Corp." He made many friends along the way due to his insightful wit and dry sense of humor.

Al was also a very accomplished swimmer, handball player, yo yo trickster and harmonica player.

Al accomplished much in his life due to his tremendous work ethic.

He was an EL Korah Shriner, a fine golfer and mentor, he was especially proud of his, 1978 Crane Creek Country Club Championship.

He was a devoted family man and dog lover.

His last years were spent solving any puzzle and reading any book he could get his hands on..

that is when he wasn't playing cribbage or cards.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ray and his sister Dorothy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Connie, daughter Diane Rae, son Keith Allan, son Carl Lorraine (Rita) Grandchildren, Carl, Robert, Cindy, Ray, Ryan and one great grandson Derek.

He was so loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, The Idaho Youth Ranch.



