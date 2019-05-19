ALLEN B. ELLIS

Allen B. Ellis, 80, of Boise, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at home of Natural Causes. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 22nd, at 11 a.m., at Hillcrest Country Club.

Allen was born July 11, 1938, in Hailey, Idaho to Boyd Ellis and Alta Billingsly Ellis. After high school, Allen attended Stanford University, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1960. As an ROTC officer he then served as Lieutenant in the United States Navy for two years. After honorable discharge, Allen then went back to Stanford Law, graduating with his LLB in 1965. After marrying Tina Johnson in Murphys, California, they settled and made their home in Boise. As an attorney in Boise, Allen helped charter the Ellis-Brown & Sheils Law Firm in 1976. After retirement of partners in 2012, Allen opened Ellis Law PLLC.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Alta Ellis. He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Tina of Boise; sister, Barbara Ann Ellis of Boise; sister-in-law, Dona Vlahos and nephew, Nicholas Vlahos of Portland, OR; niece, Betsy Miller Hughes and great-niece, Ella Hughes of England; nephew, Rod Miller of Germany; and great-nephews, Charles and Sean Hughes. Allen and Tina enjoyed many beautiful years at the family cabin in the Sawtooth Mountains.

Memorials may be made in Allen's name to Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W State St, Boise, ID 83703.