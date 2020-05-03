Allen R. Evans
1929 - 2020
Allen Ross Evans, 91, of Star, Idaho formerly of Emmett, Idaho passed away, Tuesday April 28th of natural causes.
A celebration of his life and spreading of his ashes will be held later this summer after the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are lifted. It will be the party he always enjoyed; with friends, family and everyone sharing special tributes, stories filled with love and laughter, maybe even a spilled drink or two. And lots of hugs! All in honor of this special man.
Allen was born April 17, 1929 in Hill City, Kansas to Ova and Mary (Carver.) He was the youngest of three boys Ralph, Floyd, and Allen. His mother died when he was three and his father married Laura Gill. The family grew by two more with the addition of two sisters Illeene and Dorothy. Allen and his family moved to Emmett, Idaho in 1944. The family was looking for a better life as the dust bowl had made life difficult for the family. The family purchased a 100-acre farm north west of Emmett where they farmed. He attended Emmett High School as a freshman and graduated in 1947. While in high school Allen played football and made lifelong friends. Allen joined the army after graduation in 1947. He served in the Korean War building bridges. He was discharged in 1952 at the rank of Sargent.
Allen worked at Gem Canning Company, rising to the level of foreman. Allen married Rosemarie McRae, December 31, 1952 in Emmett, Idaho. They had four children Brenda, Brad, Teena and John. In 1960 Allen and Rose purchased and operated The American Oil Company Bulk Oil Distributorship in Emmett. In the winter of 1964, Allen and Rose purchased a 40-acre farm northeast of Emmett. Allen wanted to raise cattle and be a farmer. Allen raised cattle, grew wheat and raised cherry trees. Over the years Allen was involved in raising long horn cattle for roping and of course a horse or two for the kids to ride. Allen and Rose purchased the Pac-Out on North Washington Street in 1968. This was the original 7/11 set up with a gas station. The kids all worked at the Pac-Out and learned how to sort pop bottles, face shelves, dig worms to package, pump gas and wash windshields. In 1971 Allen and Rose sold the farm and moved nearer to town. Rose and Teena got into the real estate business in 1977 and in 1979 Allen joined them. Rose and Allen worked for Bernie Gratton Realty. In 1985, Allen and Rose bought out Bernie Gratton and renamed the business to Evans Realty. They worked together selling homes, land, and farms. Allen and Rose built a home in 1994 in McCall. Rose passed away in 1994. In 1995 Allen retired from active Real Estate and sold the office to his daughter Teena and son John. Allen built a winter home in Arizona City, Arizona which he enjoyed until 2017.
Allen shared his life with Lois Turner starting in 1996. They enjoyed many years travelling in the motor home around the United States, going back and forth to Arizona. Allen and Lois joined two families with 10 children between them, their spouses and 24 grands and 24 great grands. Lois passed in June of 2011. Allen moved to Star into a "Grampy" Pad at the Turner's (Teena) house in September 2011.
Over the years Allen enjoyed many outside interests. Bowling, golf, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Oh, the stories!! The past several years, Allen loved to spend time with family, fishing, and gardening. You could find his boat in Riggins fishing for steelhead on the Salmon River. In 2018 He traveled to Alaska with 3 of his children to enjoy his 4th trip fishing. Allen loved to garden. He was particularly proud of his Walla Walla Sweet onions, corn, watermelon, and tomatoes. And he could always find a cookie or a candy for the great grandkids!
Allen is survived by his sister, Ileene Erickson 96 yrs old, Watsonville, CA, his brother Floyd Evans 93 years old, Newport, OR; his 4 children, Brenda Chilcott (Mike), Redmond, OR, Brad, Salt Lake, UT, Teena Turner (John),Star, ID, John (Julie), Emmett, ID; 10 grandchildren, Jacob (Lori) Chilcott, Crescent City, CA, Jeremy Turner (Tina), Star, ID, Becky Webb, Boise, ID, Katie Reese (Adam), Portland, OR, Jaimee Bailey (Kris), Star, ID, Leah Mattern (Jeremy), Wrightstown, NJ, Lisa Hummel (Chris), Hooper, UT, Phillip Evans (Jason), Bronx, NY, Zach Evans, Hooper, UT, Briana Billings (Brayden), Clinton, UT; and 14 great-grandchildren and another one due in July.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosemarie Evans, partner Lois Turner, brother Ralph Evans, his sister Dorothy Woodruff. Charitable contributions may be made in Allen's name to the Gem County Golf Course, PO Box 677, Emmett, ID. Or just make a toast to Dad, Papa Al, Big Al or just Allen.
The family would like to thank Countrytime Assisted Living in Star, ID and All Care Hospice for their love and compassion in caring for Allen. We even had a 91-year-old birthday drive by parade on April 17th and Birthday steak dinner complete with cherry pie and ice cream. The Covid-19 unprecedented events and confusion took a toll on Allen and they did everything they could to help in his short 2 month stay.
Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Condolences may be left at potterchapel.com on his obituary page.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.