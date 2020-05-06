Allen "Roger" Neuenschwander

1933 ~ 2020

"Roger" Neuenschwander MD, 86, of Boise died April 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 811 S. Latah, Boise, Idaho with Father Rob Cook and Deacon Jude Gary officiating. Burial will follow for immediate family at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise.

Roger was born November 22, 1933 in Fessenden, North Dakota, the son of Roger and Rosalie Neuenschwander. He attended public schools at Fessenden, ND graduating from high school in 1951. He enrolled at North Dakota State University in Pharmacy and then graduated from University of North Dakota medical school in 1958 (BS, BA, MS degrees). He obtained his MD degree from University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1960.

He married Monica Beauclair at New Rockford, ND in 1957. They had four children before she died at the young age of 40. His second marriage was to Grace Balazs of Nampa, ID in 1977. They had two children.

He first practiced family medicine at Rolla, ND from 1961-1969. He then moved to Caldwell, ID and finally to Boise, ID in 1973 where he continued to practice until 2012.

Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan, a marine killed in Vietnam in 1968 and Joe Neuenschwander of Bismarck, ND, who died in 2012 and his sister, Nedra Eckroth of Bismark, ND.

He is survived by his six children: Gerard "Jerry", Tim, John Neuenschwander and Mary Logsdon all from Boise, ID and Heidi Gardunia of New York and Kasey Nejad of San Francisco, CA; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

Roger was fond of fishing and traveling, especially to religious shrines all over the world. He was active for years in various activities and committees of his church. He served for 12 years as a board member of Birthright, a support group for pregnant, unwed women.

His greatest enjoyment was the pleasure of the very close and warm relationships he had with his medical patients (some for over 40 years).

Memorial are suggested to: Birthright of Idaho, 1101 North 28 Street, Boise, ID 83702.





