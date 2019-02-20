Allyson Ann Van Steenbergen, MD

1961 ~ 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Allyson Ann Van Steenbergen, ("Dr. Ally") announces her passing on February 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends, after a brave battle with cancer.

Allyson was born in Stuttgart, Germany on June 10, 1961, the first child born to Barbara L. and Albert R. Van Steenbergen. As part of an Army family, she spent her childhood living in many places including Missouri, Ohio, California, Massachusetts and finally Manassas, Virginia where she attended middle and high school. Allyson graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia majoring in Biology and then attended Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia receiving her MD. She was commissioned as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and completed her pediatric internship and residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ally was subsequently promoted to Major and completed Army assignments in Germany and Texas prior to leaving military service.

After the service, Ally took various assignments as a pediatric locum tenens. It was Boise where she discovered a loving community and where she decided to stay for the rest of her life. She worked with Primary Health and then in 2006, she and friend, Angel Zieba, MD established Meridian Pediatrics. Although she never married, she loved children and they certainly loved her, as did their parents.

Outside of medicine, Ally had numerous other talents and loves. She loved gardening, was a gifted guitarist and artist, with watercolor painting and calligraphy, two of her favorite pastimes. She loved her dogs which over the years included four Havanese and a Maltese. But her biggest love of all was her love of God and Church. She was an active member of her parish, St. John the Evangelist, and in 2016 she professed as a Secular Franciscan.

She is survived by her parents; sisters, Kimberly Van Steenbergen and Stacey Romm (Paul); and brother, R.J. Van Steenbergen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 20th at 10:00 A.M., at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 807 N. 8th Street in Boise. A committal service with military honors will follow at 1:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Project Haiti at Saint Alphonsus Foundation, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise, ID 83706. Remembrances may be left for family on Ally's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary