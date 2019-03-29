Alma Gerald Anderson

Alma Gerald Anderson, 97 and a WWII U. S. Navy veteran, died at his home in The Terraces of Boise Memory Care in the arms of his son, Lynn, on March 18, 2019.

Raised in Rigby, Idaho, Gerald was born Jan. 30, 1922, to Francis and Marie. He lived in Burley, Idaho, and West Valley City, Utah, before moving to live with Lynn's family in Boise in 2014. He was active in the LDS church. Those preceding him in death include LuRae (Martindale), his wife of 66 years, siblings Marcella Martinez, Darville and Levoy, daughter-in-law Gayle, and two grandchildren. He is survived by eight children: Gary (Marytez), Darla Rae (Hank) Ketcham, Joleen (Jim) Ziegler, Lynn (Kathi), Carvel, Brian (Pat), Rachelle (Dan) Heiner and Brent, as well as 34 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Lanny, Rawleigh, Oretta Taylor and Jenny Brooks.

Gerald's funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with visitation for friends and family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Our family appreciates the wonderful staff at The Terraces of Boise Memory Care, where everyone provided great, loving care over the past 19 months.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Terraces of Boise Foundation, Team Member Appreciation Fund for Employee Recognition, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise, Idaho 83716 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation at 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.alzfdn.org.