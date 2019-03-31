Alonzo Charles Silliman

1935-2019

Alonzo Charles Silliman passed away on March 19, 2019. Alonzo was born to Charles and Dorothy Silliman on December 11, 1935 in Boise Idaho. He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother Monte Silliman. He is survived by his lovely wife Helen and his daughters Pamela Silliman and Danielle Luko (Anton) and granddaughters Tennessee Newhart and Lexi Luko. He is also survived by siblings Crayton Silliman (Victoria) and Charlene Osborne (Hubert) and many nieces & nephews. "Lonzo" loved to read the newspaper along with his favorite wine or beer, loved visiting with family and friends, always had great stories. He loved jazz and great artists of the blues, loved going to many concerts back in the day. He loved to travel the world, art, cacti, dancing and a beautiful view. He was always surrounded by loving family which he enjoyed so much. Memorial gathering and remembrance for family & friends in Scottsdale, AZ. Please bring a smile and a story.