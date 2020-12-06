Alpha Mary (Muldoon) PercifieldOctober 20, 1921 - November 30, 2020Marsing, Idaho - Our beloved Alpha Mary (Muldoon) Percifield was born on October 20, 1921 in a little house on the prairie near Presho, South Dakota. She was the oldest of nine children born to John and Alma (Andreassen) Muldoon. She nearly died during her birth but with the help of her grandmother Emma, she entered this world marked as a "survivor" from her very first dayIt was the historic drought and grasshopper infestation on the Great Plains that drove Alpha's family to leave their precious South Dakota family and drive across country to Idaho. Alpha had just completed seventh grade when the family of eight plus their beloved dog, Carlo, loaded up the family car. The trip took seven days and, when they arrived in June 1934, Alpha's most vivid memory of Nampa, Idaho was seeing the lush green fields and orchards, and homes surrounded by blooming flowers. She said she felt this must certainly be like heaven.Alpha began her Idaho schooling at the Edison School just outside of Marsing. She loved school and was a serious student. She was active in high school, participating in sports, drama, yearbook and she was always an avid reader. She also worked in the potato and fruit packing sheds and drug store during her schooling. Alpha shared many fond memories of her school years, but she was especially proud that her 1939 graduating class was the very first class that graduated from Marsing High School. As such, Alpha's class selected the school colors, Husky mascot, and they began the school yearbook tradition and named the yearbook, "The Arrow".It was also during high school that Alpha met the love of her life and future husband, Wade Percifield. She cherished the time they had together. They married in Caldwell, Idaho on March 22, 1941. Alpha and Wade enjoyed many happy times during their marriage. They loved to spend time with their families and friends. They played cards, camped and fished, and Alpha spoke often of the wonderful times at Claytonia dances. Alpha and Wade began to build their family with the birth of their first son in 1944. Wade was drafted to serve in the war and when he returned, they would add six more sons to their clan.Alpha lost her beloved Wade in 1965, leaving her to raise her seven boys. Having been a housewife during her marriage, she then went to work outside the home to support her family. She worked at Morfitt Store, Amalgamated Sugar, and finally had a long career with the US Postal Service. She credited her close extended family and friends for the multitude of ways they helped her get through each day. Alpha would suffer more loss when her youngest son was killed in a car accident in 1979. Following that tragic accident, she would lose 3 more sons. Throughout all, Alpha lived her life conveying unconditional love and strengthened by deep roots of her Catholic faith and the love of her family and friends as her sustenance through every season.Alpha's greatest joys were her seven boys, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Alpha was a wonderful cook and she shared the products of her talent with family and friends throughout her life. She enjoyed countless activities with her sisters and brothers and many special nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends. Family and faith were always the focal point of her life. Alpha loved baseball and was a diehard Cub's fan.Alpha is survived by her sons Dan Percifield, Jeff (Noreen) Percifield, Todd Percifield. Daughter-in-laws Letty Percifield and Cindy (Percifield) Howarth. Her grandchildren, Ryan Percifield, Tara Morris, Cory Percifield, Rob Howarth, Jerrod Howarth, Casey Percifield, Andy Percifield, Amy Chadez, Adam Percifield, Marla Hartley, Joe Gammett, Nathan Percifield, Jaime Wood, Clinton Wood, Nick Wood and 22 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her beloved siblings LaVila Johnstone, Helen Harris, Dorothy Ihli, Jack Muldoon, and Joyce (Howard) Shorb, a multitude of cherished nieces and nephews and a host of friends.Alpha was preceded in death by her husband Wade; her parents John and Alma Muldoon; and four of her sons: Pete, Tim, Jim, and Mike, daughters-in-law Carole Percifield and Jeanne Percifield; brother Donald and his wife Mary Ann, "chosen" sister and her husband Betty and Joe Churruca; sister-in-law Frankie Muldoon; brothers-in-law Carroll Johnstone, Jack Harris, and Charles Ihli, and her infant siblings Joseph and Elizabeth Muldoon.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 9:15 a.m. prior to the services. Concluding services will be at Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Marsing Ambulance or the Marsing Community Center.