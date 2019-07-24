Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Hall Ranch 4220 Highway 95 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Alvin Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alvin Harold Hall

Alvin Harold Hall, 83, New Meadows, Idaho, moved on to greener pastures, July 16, 2019. Alvin was born at home on his Grandfather's ranch on January 15, 1936 to Roy F. and Lela E. Hall who moved to the Circle C Race Creek Ranch northwest of Riggins, Idaho the next year. He attended Riggins schools graduating in 1954, attended the University of Idaho and worked for Circle C Ranches before joining the U.S. Army serving his country from 1958 through 1960. He returned from the Army and worked for the Circle C Ranches operating heavy equipment until 1965 when he purchased the family ranch from his parents, operating it until his last days. Alvin married Linnea Nelson Waite at his parents' home in Riggins January 30, 1971 and began their lives together on the ranch in New Meadows Valley. Their son Aaron was born January 28, 1972 joining his sister Lorraine Waite. Alvin served as Idaho State Brand Inspector for the West Central Idaho mountain area for many years making friends and acquaintances from Cascade to Cambridge to Cottonwood. He was also active in the Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association, New Meadows School Board and several local charitable organizations. He provided the meat for the New Meadows Labor Day BBQ celebration for over 45 years. He enjoyed the Hall Ranch July 4 celebrations where he cooked prime rib for everyone in his fire pit or gigantic barbeque. Alvin always had a joke to tell not always politically correct or for mixed company but he usually told the joke anyway. His favorite poem was Rojo The Rooster which he recited quite often. Preceding him in death was his nephew Arlen Roy Vanderpool in 1970, sister Nadine Joy Hall in 1975, his parents Roy and Lela in 1989 and brother-in-law's James McDaniel, Earnest McCann, Jesse Vanderpool and Jose Rivera. Alvin is survived by his wife Linnea, son Aaron and granddaughter Delani Hall, daughter Lorraine and grandsons Jacob and Ben Barnett and several great grandchildren along with siblings, Geneva Vanderpool Nampa ID, Darlene McDaniel Meridian ID, Wilma Kessler (Buck) Nampa ID, Keith Hall (Diane) Craigmont ID, Arnold Hall (Koret) Pollock ID, Rodney Hall (Christine) Horseshoe Bend ID, Eileen Javaux (Richard) Notus ID, Glenda Rivera Lake Worth FL, Stanley Hall (Billi) New Meadows ID along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews spread throughout this great nation. In the spirit of their many 4th of July Celebrations, the Celebration of Life for Alvin will be at the Hall Ranch, 4220 Highway 95, Sunday July 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM and will be a big BBQ with everyone bringing a salad or side dish to share. Bring a blanket, chair and beverage of your choice. Funeral Arrangements are under direction of McCall Funeral Home Inc. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite New Meadows charity.