Alyce Phyllis Cotner

1933 - 2019

Alyce Phyllis (Zacharska) Cotner passed away June 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Alyce was born June 9, 1933 to Felix and Cecelia Zacharski in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Saint Anthony Catholic High School (Detroit) in 1951. Alyce went on to marry Raymond Walter Cotner on April 11, 1953 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Raymond and Alyce moved their family to Boise, Idaho in August of 1970, so Raymond could work for St. Luke's Hospital as the Associate Administrator. Here, Alyce volunteered for several years at St. Luke's Hospital in the coffee shop and gift shop, the St. Vincent de Paul store on State Street, and at the St. Mary's Food Bank. She was active in the St. Mary's Catholic Parish. Alyce became a runner and was seen running through the Highlands and North end of Boise.

Alyce was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cotner; parents, Felix and Cecelia Zacharski; and sisters, Dorothy Wetzel and Patricia Zacharska. Alyce leaves behind her four sons: Howard (Luz) Cotner, Mike (Sheri) Cotner, David (Connie) Cotner, and John Cotner; six grandchildren: Rodney Cotner, Stephanie (Cotner) Myers, Tim Cotner, Connor Cotner, Jacob Cotner, and Naila Littell; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Cotner and Fox Jacob Smith.

A special thank you to Emerson House employees for all their special care and assistance.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State Street in Boise. Flowers may be sent to Accent Funeral Home in Meridian, Idaho. Those desiring can make donations to St. Mary's Food Bank. Remembrances may be left for Alyce's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary