Amapola Wright

1934-2020

Amapola Wright died September 19th at St Luke's Hospital at the age of 86 as a result of a stroke. She was with family at her death.

Born in Peru South America, Amapola was one of nine children. Due to the family's economic situation, she moved in with her older sister at the age of 13. At the age of 21, Amapola met Jim Wright who was in Peru working with Morrison-Knudsen. They married the next year and traveled to many parts of the world with MK. During this time, she learned English by reading comic books to their 2 daughters Margo (Jimenez) and Eileen (Ebright). Ultimately, they settled in Idaho and lived in New Plymouth, Nampa, Meridian and Boise. As empty nesters, Jim and Amapola happily traveled around the country in their Airstream. They had a devoted marriage for 45 years until Jim's death in 2001. Amapola missed him deeply and spoke of him every day since.

Amapola was always active. She decorated for each holiday, took college courses in her 60s and then tap dancing in her 70's. She appreciated her friends who met for lunches or coffee and especially took pride in her beautiful flower garden. She had a childlike quality about her that drew people to her.

In her last few years, Amapola struggled with mental health issues that were further exacerbated by dementia. Unfortunately this impacted her ability to maintain close relationships. For those that tried to help during that time, her family sends a sincere thank you.

She is survived by her daughters and son in laws (Lenchi Jimenez and Patrick Ebright); 4 grandchildren( Sara Bosier, Hannah Ebright, Conner Ebright and Jenna Ebright) and 4 great-grandchildren.

No services will be held but the family welcomes any special memories that you want to share. Please send to Eileen.Ebright@yahoo.com



