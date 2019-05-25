Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9400 W. Floating Feather Road
Star, ID
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9400 W. Floating Feather Road
Star, ID
Amelia Gillis Obituary
Amelia Gillis, 86 of Star, passed away on May 21, 2019 at home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 7:30-9:00 pm at Bowman Funeral Parlor. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9400 W. Floating Feather Road Star, Idaho a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 25, 2019
