|
|
Amelia Hancock Wellington
63 years
known to friends & family as Mimi, departed this life on Nov. 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. Mark S. & Patricia S. Wellington. Mother of Lily & Margaret Olsen of Eugene, OR; sister of Barbara Currie of Framingham, MA, Larry Wellington of Acton, MA & Bill Wellington of Staunton, VA. Mimi lived in Eagle, Idaho from 1998 to 2013, where she took up quilting. Always a talented handicrafter, Mimi showed great skill in quilting, helping to start a quilting group in Eagle and becoming friends with many people in Idaho & the Northwest who remember her fondly. Diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration in 2013, Mimi moved back to MA to be with her birth family. A memorial service is planned for Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 A.M. at United Church of Christ, 723 Massachusetts Ave, Boxborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mimi's memory be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org/). Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019