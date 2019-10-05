|
|
Amy Dawn Rose
1974 - 2019
Amy Dawn Rose, 45, of Glenns Ferry, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Amy was born September 23, 1974 to the loving arms of Larry and Cheryl Rose. She was a beautiful, alert baby who smiled the day she came home from the hospital. At three and a half months, Amy contracted bacterial meningitis which left her severely brain damaged. Although Amy never walked or spoke, she was quite vocal and able to make her likes and dislikes well known. She had the deepest, most infectious belly laugh and could light a room with her pure, unspeakable joy. She loved music and her teddy bear and found most loud noises hysterical. And when Amy laughed, we all laughed. Amy touched countless lives with her sweet spirit and she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl, brother and sister in love Jason and Teddy Rose, sister and brother in love Mandy and Geoff Huetten, and nieces and nephews Adam, Max, Sam, Kaelee, Brielle, Olivia, and Kiera, as well as many precious aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death and welcomed to Heaven by her dad, Larry Rose, and grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Rose, Tressie and Scutter Spencer, and Virgil Janousek. We can only imagine the joy as Amy stood up and ran to meet Jesus and her daddy, who was always her #1 fan, as all her loved ones gathered around. Our hearts our broken, but there is great love in every broken piece. Until we meet again, Sweet Amy Dawn... Amy's funeral service will be held at the Glenns Ferry United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1pm, burial will follow at the Glenn Rest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.Our family would like to thank Amy's caregivers over the years who have loved her as their own. We have met so many special people in this journey and we are beyond thankful for you.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019