Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 S. Montana Ave.
Caldwell, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 S. Montana Ave
Caldwell, ID
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Boise, ID
Andrew Flores Obituary
Flores, Andrew R., age 4, of Caldwell, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4509 S. Montana Ave., Caldwell, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Burial will be held Monday, December 2, 11:00am, at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019
