Andrew Lee Manos7/16/1930 - 9/03/2020Andrew Lee Manos was born to William J. and Vivian Faye (Bergen) Manos in Anderson, Missouri on July 6, 1930. He married Esther Forehand in Oakley, California on July 10, 1949. They made their home in Brentwood, California. His love for Esther was very evident, his smile ever present. Soon after their marriage Andrew became an ordained minister, while pastoring throughout California he often built new sanctuaries. They moved to Gravett, Arkansas in 1989 where Andrew lived his dream raising limousin cattle, riding his many horses, and being part of Cowboys for Christ. He loved the trail rides and herding cattle. Andrew also worked for the public school system retiring with honors at the age of 75. Andrew was always known for his work ethic. In 2005 they moved to Boise, Idaho to be near their great grandchildren. Throughout all the years of his life he traveled to see his siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren and took great pride in all of them. He loved to worship and sing gospel music as his love for Christ was unfailing to the very end.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Esther, son Michael Manos, infant grandson Jeffrey Manos, infant great grandson Raymond Kuelper III, sister Loretta Elizabeth Noland, brother Aurum Quincy Manos, and sister Leona Faye Johnson.Survivors include his daughters Andrea and her husband Roger Preston and Martheia and husband David Bailey; three sisters Patricia Darlene Molander, Rowena Marlene Manos, and Beatrice Willadean Dinsmore; brother Joseph Dale Manos; 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.There will be viewing for Andrew Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home and a service Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cloverdale Funeral Home with Chaplain Norm Geyer and Reverend Allard Smith officiating. Interment will be at the Meridian Cemetery and a reception will follow the graveside at Cloverdale Reception Center. Masks are required.