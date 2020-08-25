Andrew Paul Hurd
1984 - 2020
Andrew Hurd, 35 of Boise, Idaho, died August 18, 2020.
Andrew was born December 2, 1984, bringing joy to his family, parents Robert and Jane Hurd, and sister Marie.
Andy attended Silver Sage Elementary, Lake Hazel Middle and Meridian High schools.
Even as a little boy, balls were his favorite toys, kicking them as soon as he could walk.
He was excited to join recreational soccer in 1st grade and continued on to play with competitive traveling teams. He enjoyed soccer trips with parents and teammates, forming lasting friendships. His favorite trip was to Palm Springs. Andy also played on the Meridian High soccer team which won the state championship his senior year.
He was the kicker for the Meridian High football team. Andy practiced kicking a football over our house, hoping not to break a window.
He appreciated music, having great fun playing trumpet with his buddies in the Lake Hazel Middle School band which took 1st place in their music contest. Braces on his teeth ended his interest in the trumpet. He also played the piano and performed at many recitals on grand pianos. Andy was a self taught guitarist and also created computerized music and made a disk of original songs.
He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Health Science. He worked the last 10 years at St. Luke's Hospital downtown, compassionately assisting in the care of emergency room patients.
Andy had many friends and maintained close relationships with classmates from his school days. Strong bonds were formed with teammates. He developed friendships with coworkers and others he met along the way. He was well liked. People always described him as "just such a nice guy." He will be missed by many.
Another special relationship Andy had was with his dog, Lucy. She was a loyal companion that filled Andy's life with a constant wagging tail of love.
Survived by: Parents Robert and Jane Hurd; Sister Marie Hurd; Grandmother; several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a multitude of friends.
Proceeded in death by Grandfathers, Grandmother and Lucy.
Private services will be held Thursday August 27 at 3:00.
The service will be streamed online and condolences may be shared with family on Andrew's tribute wall at www.summersfuneral.com
.
Family suggest donations be given in Andy's name to the Idaho Humane Society.