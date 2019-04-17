Andrew Pealy Hamilton

1927-2019

Andy passed peacefully from this life at home on April 8, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and cancer. He was residing with his wife in the home of his step-daughter and her husband in Waynesboro, PA. He was born December 07, 1927, in Havre, Montana, and was 91 years of age. He is survived by his son, Basil W. Hamilton, his daughter Heidi Hamilton-Tench and husband Jesse in WA, step-daughter Julie Miller and husband Rick in PA, step-son J. D. Barron and wife Kitty in OR, grandsons Jeremy Miller and wife Shelly in ID, Moses Barron and wife Mia with their three children in ID, Kevin Miller and wife Gil in PA, and his loving wife of 46 years, Jacquelyn.

At age 7, Andy moved to Boise with his parents, Bazil Roy Hamilton and Georgianna Pealy Hamilton, and his older brother Robert. He graduated from Boise High School in 1946. He served two years in the U. S. Army in Germany where he met his first wife Anni Skodava whom he brought home and married. She passed away in 1973 from cancer. He married Jacquelyn Eisensberg Barron several months later.

Andy worked for years as manager of the sporting goods department of Skaggs Drugstore and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He then worked as a salesman for a hardware company. He became a talented picture framer when he started framing Jacque's artwork and built his own framing business. He enjoyed a stint as a traveling salesman in the northwest in an RV accompanied by Jacquelyn.

Andy was a past Grand Master of Capital City 93 of the Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Scottish Rite. He renounced his involvement for his Christian faith.

Andy was much loved by his family and friends. He had an outgoing personality, enjoyed joking with people, and had a desire and willingness to be of service to those in need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Broyles Foundation which supports Alzheimer's caregivers.

Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected] Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary