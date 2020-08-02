Andrew William Deis

1978 - 2020

The one thing Andrew William Deis knew was the value of both hard work and determination. He always wanted to get his chores out of the way and then on to recreation.

Andrew William Deis, born May 27, 1978, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in a drowning accident on the Boise River. Andrew was the third child, born to Stephen Deis and Carol Canoy, in Palo Alto, California. Andrew began his elementary school years at El Granada School, and then the family moved to Flower Mound, Texas in 1987. Andrew spent his growing up years in Flower Mound and graduated from Marcus High School in 1997. He then went to Montana State University in Bozeman where he received a diploma in their farrier science.

After graduating in June, 1998, Andrew moved to Gold Bar, Washington where he was employed as the stable manager and apprenticed in horse shoeing. Andrew's natural talent with horses drew him into competing in penning in the local towns. When he sat in the saddle he was at one with the horse; confident and relaxed. He had a God-given affinity with horses and dogs which earned their trust and cooperation.

In 2002 Andrew moved to the family farm in Kuna, Idaho to help his parents work the farm bringing in the hay, exercising horses along with the never ending chores that came with growing grass hay and horse care. He spent many happy hours trail riding his favorite horse, Hop Along Cassidy.

In 2013, Andrew was employed as a ranch hand for local roping arena assisting with the horses and the ranch work. He found a lot of joy and self-worth working to the standards of the experienced cowboy that employed him and developing coping skills with the many boarders.

Andrew was a humble and kind man, finding peace and laughter in the simple things of life. Another natural talent that was passed on to him by his grandmothers was his strong love and support of his family and friends. He was devoted to keeping in touch via all means of communication. When you needed to know what one of the family members was up to, you asked Andrew.

Andrew you were a beloved son and brother. Your life was a blessing, your memory will be a treasure. You are loved beyond words and you will be missed beyond measure.

Andrew is survived by his mother and father Carol and Steve Deis , his brothers Matthew Hazelbaker (Ann) and Dustin Hazelbaker. Nieces and nephews Samantha, Shane, Sareena, Erin and Christopher Hazelbaker and Kyrstie Neuman (Tim).

The celebration of Andrew's life will be held at Ten Mile Community Church, 4440 E. Columbia Road, Meridian Idaho on August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jack Miller will officiate.

The family will have a private service at Cloverdale Cemetery where Andrew will rest with his uncles Mike and Jerry Plucar, grandmother Libbie Canoy and great grandparents Karoline and Joseph Plucar.



