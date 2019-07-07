Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2618 W. Bannock St Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Angeline Collias Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angeline Lily Kepros Collias

Lily was born on January 21, 1925, in, Boise, Idaho to Greek immigrants George and Fannie Kepros. She died of natural causes in Boise on July 3 at age 94, close--as always--to her family.

The youngest of three children, Lily grew up in a family of Greek immigrants who were building a new life from the ground up. Her father and uncles had homesteaded land near Boise after coming over from Greece to work on the rail lines, and her mother and namesake aunt and godmother Angeliki arrived afterwards.

Her mother and aunt were both strong, accomplished women unafraid of hard work and completely committed to their families. Lily quickly showed herself to be cut from the same cloth. She was a standout student at Boise High, and after graduating, attended Boise Business College before beginning work as a secretary at Morrison-Knudsen.

The early 1940s were a momentous time for Lily and her family. Tragically, her beloved brother John, a bomber pilot, was killed as his plane fell over Goose Bay, Labrador. During this time she also met her future husband, John Collias, a soldier in the Army Air Corps stationed at Gowen Field in Boise.

John and Lily exchanged letters throughout the remainder of the war while he was abroad before he proposed. After a lavish Greek wedding in Boise, the young couple moved to Chicago for John to attend art school. They moved back to Boise in the early 1960s with three young sons, George, Tim, and Steve.

While her husband built a career as an artist in Boise, Lily capably handled the domestic and financial hurdles that enabled that career, and that allowed their young family to flourish. Whatever needed to be done, she did it--and she did it her way. But she was also the biggest fan and supporter of her husband's artwork.

John and Lily were an unbreakable team, both holding strong opinions and unafraid to argue for them--especially with each other. She was her own woman, and took immense pleasure in the activities that spoke to her soul. She filled her home with beautiful things and tended an immaculate garden. She also maintained an unrelenting and distinctive commitment to fashion into her 90s, always sporting the latest, most vibrant Nike sneakers on the market.

Lily was also a passionate traveler and aficionado of the arts, both locally and globally. She relished her voyages to museums and cultural sites across Europe and Asia, but was equally devoted to the culture of her hometown. She was a lifelong supporter and former board member of both Idaho Public Television and the Boise Art Museum, but also a die-hard fan of Boise State University athletics, and a regular presence with John at football and basketball games. The couple were also among the foundational members of St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Boise, and were indispensable members of the church community.

More than anything, though, Lily was devoted to her family. Nothing pleased her more than having a meal in the company of her immediate and extended family, especially if she prepared it herself to her own precise standards. She had an intuitive but exacting approach to cooking, and her salad dressings, pastries, and traditional Greek dishes were legendary both within the family, and to anyone who was fortunate enough to be invited over for a meal.

As her clan grew to include 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, this matriarch remained a constant presence in all of their lives. She regularly called, wrote cards or letters, and made someone their favorite dessert for their birthday or when they visited town.

Lily was also unbelievably resilient in the face of personal struggles and loss. She faced down cancer more than once herself, but also persevered when it claimed her beloved sister, nieces, and daughter-in-law, as well as other family members and loved ones. Everyone she knew could look to her for an example of toughness, and of carrying on in the memory of those who had departed.

Lily took the loss of independence that accompanied the end of her life hard, but she also took great pleasure during her final years in the time she was able to spend with her young grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lily was preceded in death by her parents, brother John, and sister Matina, and by her husband John. She is survived by a large family including her sons, George, Tim, and Steve, and their wives Paulette, Dawn Marie, and Elsa; her niece and nephew Fran and James Gatziolis; her grandchildren John, Diane, Greta and her husband Michael, Nick and his wife Colleen, Madeline and her husband Brian, and Nino and Lily; and by her great-grandchildren Ava, Augie, Dermot, and Leo.

Lily wished to extend a special thanks to Wendy Sackman for her friendship and personal care, as well as to the staff of Grace assisted living, who also helped care for her during her final years.

A celebration of Lily's long and rich life will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 10, at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home, 5400 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83706. On July 11 at 11 am a service will be held at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2618 W. Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702. After a burial at Morris Hill Cemetery, the family welcomes attendants to join them for lunch at Crane Creek Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the Collias family asks that donations be made in her name to the John & Lily Collias Family Athletic Endowed Scholarship through the Bronco Athletic Association, 1910 University Drive, Boise, ID 83725. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019