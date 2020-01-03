|
Angeline Clancy
1939-2019
Angeline Rose Bardon Clancy (Angie or Ang), beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Angie (a.k.a. Ang, Nana, #1 Ang) is survived and deeply missed by her daughter Mary Beth and son-in-law Rex, son Michael, daughter Kristen, grandsons Gerritt, Calvin, and Ryan, granddaughters Nichole and Olivia, and her beloved cat, Poe.
Ang was a woman with impeccable taste who always dressed "smartly" or with a little flair. She was quick to make friends, mainly because of the undeniable and bright sparkle in her eyes every time she smiled. Her young soul and caring nature made people want to be around her. She was a great cook, constant reader, expert whistler and harmonica player, as well as a lover of many things spiritual and metaphysical, gardenias, liver and onions, and her Polish heritage. She loved her family with a tight hold and tenacity and had the uncanny talent of always making you feel like you were her favorite.
Angie's story started on March 18, 1939. She was born at home to John and Aniela Bardon in Wyandotte, Michigan, and was raised mostly on a small farm in a suburb of Inkster, Michigan, alongside her older sister Helen. Her upbringing was simple, but her curiosity about life led her to some fun life experiences and her social nature led her to form deep, lasting bonds with many friends and family.
After high school, Angie worked in the automotive and European car industry in Detroit; she continued working within the transportation industry intermittently throughout her life, for companies such as Bell Helicopter and Boeing. Through friends, Angie was fixed up on a date with James (Jim) Clancy and they married in 1963. They had three children and settled in the Seattle, Washington area, but had the amazing experience of living overseas in Tehran, Iran, for three years, which brought upon exciting travel to destinations such as Africa, Thailand, Spain, England, and Switzerland, always with the kids in tow. The family settled again in the Seattle area and Angie continued her career path with Boeing until retirement in 1998. She and husband Jim enjoyed 7 years in Chandler, Arizona, traveling in their motorcoach to various national parks and "glamping" with their newfound friends and grandchildren, leaving them with numerous stories, landscape photos, and laughter to share.
After the southwestern chapter, the Clancys relocated to Boise, Idaho, where they assimilated into a new group of mindful friends they quickly adopted at the Center for Peace and Center for Spiritual Living. Jim and Angie became stellar volunteers for various causes, always putting forth 100%. In 2013, Jim joined the spirit world, and Angie opened a new chapter at Grace Assisted Living where her charm, wit, and humor attracted many new friends and caregivers. Angie's final days at Grace were embraced by the sheer love, compassion, strength, and courage she exuded and shared with others.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Angie touched are invited to remember and celebrate her life at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho on Sunday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020