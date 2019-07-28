|
Ann Marie Beasley
October 4, 1953 - July 22, 2019
Ann Marie Beasley, 65, of Boise passed away peacefully at her home on July 22, 2019. She was born October 4, 1953 in Boise. She moved to Hawaii and fell in love with Creighton Kimseu. Together they have a son, Joshua "Kimseu" Beasley and three granddaughters that she cherished her time with. Ann was extremely artistic, creative and she loved jazz and blues music. She lived for many years with her partner, Alex Biloschaetzke, in the Robie Creek area before we lost him to cancer in April 2019.
Ann is survived by her son, Joshua "Kimseu" Beasley, of Boise, granddaughters, Kalani, Kalea and Kailana Kimseu, of Boise, brothers, Richard and Myrna Beasley, of Caldwell, Stephen Beasley, Eric and LeeAnn Beasley, of Boise, sister, Delores Lathim, of Notus.
Ann was proceeded in death by her partner, Alex Biloschaetzke, parents, Art and Nedra Beasley, brother, Phillip Beasley and granddaughter, Kileana Kaimana Kimseu.
Cremation will be done at Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. A service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 28, 2019