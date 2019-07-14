Ann Louise Watkins

1923-2019

Ann Louise (Wheeler) Watkins was born June 18, 1923 in Spokane, Washington, to Fern L. Wheeler and Mary Louise Wheeler. Ann attended the University of Idaho from 1941 to 1944 and was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After college she worked as a stewardess for Western Airlines. Ann married Don L. Watkins on March 1, 1947. They honeymooned in Sun Valley where Ann skied for the first (and last) time. She often referred to Dollar Mountain as the highest mountain on earth.

Ann and Don lived in Salt Lake City, UT; Alameda, ID; and Pocatello, ID before settling in Boise in 1965 with their six children. In 1975 Ann and Don moved their family to Silver Spring, MD, while Don worked as a press secretary for Idaho Senator Frank Church during his Presidential campaign. While back east, Ann had the honor of meeting the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter. In 1977 the family returned to Boise. In the 1970's Ann worked as a substitute teacher and in the 1980's volunteered at the Literacy Lab at the Boise Library.

Ann rubbed elbows with many of Idaho's top politicians and political journalists who affectionately referred to her as "Big Muthe." In October 2012, retired political journalist Chris Carlson wrote, "During legislative sessions a seat at the Saturday night dinner table where Don and Ann presided over good food, good wine and great talk was a much sought after 'ticket' by members of the media."

In her later years, Ann enjoyed golf, bridge, scrabble, and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed watching Olympic ice skating and her favorite baseball team the Chicago Cubs. She will be remembered often as a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and host.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Fern and Mary; her brother John A. Wheeler, a son David James Watkins, and husband Don L. Watkins. Ann is survived by her children Dale (Watkins) Storey and Jack Storey, Dan Watkins and Bunny Larkin, Mary Watkins, Tom Watkins and Sarah Martin, Susan (Watkins) Crinon and Regis Crinon, and Molly (Watkins) Hess and Scott Hess who selflessly cared for Ann for the past several years. Ann is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Adam, Noah, Tanner, Maren, Christopher, Peter, Andrew, Jason, Robbie, Mark, and Alene, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

Ann passed away of natural causes on June 5, 2019. A gathering for friends and family will be held at O'Michael's on July 20th at 2 p.m. Thank you to hospice and the staff at Avamoor for their devoted care.