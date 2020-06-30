Ann Marie Kimzey1972 ~ 2020Ann Marie Kimzey, 48, of Meridian, Idaho was a voracious reader, a lover of all things purple, and a vocal advocate for the rights of the left-handed. Born in Kalispell, Montana she graduated Flathead High School with high honors, and earned her B.S. in Computer Science at Montana State University in Bozeman. Ann moved to the Boise area to partake in the high-tech culture of the "Silicon Potato," working first for Extended Systems and Agilent before moving on to Marvell Semiconductor where she worked for more than a decade. While quiet and introverted by nature, she rose to the responsibilities of larger teams and projects, managing with a goal of forming personal connections to her reports and teammates. She provided freshly made cookies and caramel corn to her teams on the holidays and produced personalized crocheted baby blankets for every new arrival. Preferring a quiet independent life, she enjoyed leading adventure walks for her nieces at the family cabin, and driving cars with a bit more horsepower than you would expect from her quiet demeanor. She is survived by, and will be sorely missed by, her parents Gerald and Barbara Kimzey, her sister Amy Kimzey, brother-in-law Scott Berger, nieces Katarina and Melanie Berger, as well as a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family has chosen to hold a private memorial service, and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to local chapters of Habitat for Humanities.