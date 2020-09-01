1/1
Ann Marie Lucius
1940 - 2020
Ann Marie (Adargo) Lucius
80 years
Ann Marie (Adargo) Lucius, loving wife, best friend, mother and "Nana" has been called to heaven to be with Jesus, her parents and siblings.
Ann was born on May 9th, 1940, one of nine children born to Charles and Emily Adargo. Raised in Denver Colorado she learned to love large family gatherings. She especially loved singing in the church gospel choir as she enjoyed any music genre.
July 1965, her sister set her up on a blind date in which she met the true love of her life, Norbert "Bud" Lucius. When Bud was deployed to Vietnam their relationship grew through regular correspondence. Upon his return they were married on January 27th, 1968. This past January 2020 they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
She was an avid reader therefore well versed on a multitude of topics. Ann was known to be quick witted and a master of sarcasm. Her laughter was contagious. She was blessed with her large family and many friends.
She worked at St Alphonsus Hospital, Boise, Idaho as well as St John's Hospital in Kelso/Longview, Washington. In this capacity, she served her community for over 25 years as an associate of Central Nursing Supply.
She is survived by her husband Norbert (Bud), daughters Carrie Thacker, Allison Nottingham, Kimberly Lucius, son Aaron Lucius and respective families which includes 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
Heaven has gained a beautiful woman. Loving memories of her infectious smile will brighten our days as we cherish our memories created with her.
Our Nana loved cake and often stated, "Life is too short. Eat dessert first". Hence, we hope our Nana will enjoy endless amounts of cake in Heaven. We love you Nana, rest peacefully.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 1, 2020.
