Ann Ritter Fisher
01/09/1931-10/29/2020
With sadness, we share news of Ann Ritter Fisher, 89, passing on October 29, 2020, in Meridian, Idaho, from complications after a fall.
Born Christine Ann Ritter, January 9, 1931, in Halfway, Oregon, an only child to Clair and Christine Moody Ritter. She grew up in the same small community with extended family near by. She loved horses, became a very accomplished rider, earning her the title of Queen of the Baker County Fair and Rodeo in 1949.
Ann was a good student, enjoyed learning and did well in school. After graduating high school, and Eastern Oregon University at La Grande, she became a school teacher. Her career as a teacher served her well in providing for her family years later.
Her marriage to Donald Ellis Fisher, October 5, 1952, welcomed three children, Michael, Donna, and Patricia. Don was in the U.S. Air Force and the family followed him wherever his career led.
Tragedy struck when LTC Donald Fisher, part of an eleven member crew and their aircraft, went missing in action in North Vietnam Long An Province, December 29, 1967. Not until 2000 was the crew identified, returned home and buried in Arlington National Cemetery, honored at the Vietnam Veteran Memorial.
Ann is survived by her son, Michael Fisher of Guffey, Idaho, her daughter, Patricia Schroder of Boise, Idaho, three grandsons, Robert Voss (Amber) of Kenai, Alaska, Larry Trimble of Boise, Michael (Kristi) Trimble of Boise, several great grandchildren and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clair, mother, Christine, husband, Donald, and daughter, Donna Freer.
Family and friends are invited to gather to share a memory at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd, Boise, Idaho 83713 on Saturday, November 14, 2020, between 2-4 pm.
You may leave a tribute at cloverdalefuneralhome.com/tribute
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars www.vfw.org