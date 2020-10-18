Ann Stennett

1927-2020

Longtime Boise resident, Ann Stennett passed away on August 31, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. She was 92 years of age, and died of natural causes with family by her side.

Born Ann Sisson in Charlotte, NC in 1927, she was one of three children born to Mary (nee West) & Edgar Sisson. Ann and Donald Stennett met and dated during their high school years in Charlotte. Following his service in the US Navy during WWII, Ann and Don married in 1951. Together they had two children; David (b 1953) and Laura (b 1955).

The Stennett family moved across country from Florida to Washington state in 1957, before settling in Boise in 1965 where both children attended school. It was also in Boise where Ann began a new career in her life as assistant librarian at Capital High School. Before retiring in 1990, Ann found particular joy in helping students with their research, and to convey her love of reading, and promote wider knowledge of the world around us.

Especially fond of warm sunny beaches, Ann and Don spent their retirement travel years visiting Tahiti, Hawaii, and Mexico—but were most fond of Anguilla, in the Eastern Caribbean, British Territories.

Following her husband's death, Ann relocated to Washington state to be closer to her daughter, grandson Duncan, and son-in-law Doug.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Donald who died in Boise in 2012, her son David in Seattle in 2014, her sister Alice, and brother Edgar.

According to Ann's wishes, no services will be scheduled.



