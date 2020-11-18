Anna "Fern" Bernard Butler1926 ~ 2020Anna "Fern" Bernard Butler, Boise, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Her three children were at her side as she left this world to join loved ones who had preceded her. Fern was born February 14, 1926, in Osceola, Missouri, to her parents William Meeks Bernard and Peal Alice Buck Bernard. They moved to Wendell, Idaho, in 1928. Nine people made the journey from Missouri, with all of their belongings, in a Model T Ford. The family moved from Wendell to Emmett, Idaho, in 1933, where Fern attended school and graduated from Emmett High School in 1944. In Emmett, Fern married George Robert "Bob" Butler in 1946. Fern and Bob had known each other since childhood. Bob was a friend of her brothers. After Bob returned from the war, he took an interest in what used to be his friend's annoying kid sister. After a month-long courtship, they were engaged. They moved to Redmond, Oregon, where their first child, Dan, was born in 1947. Later, they moved to American Falls, Idaho, where their second child, Lana, was born in 1950. After living for a short time at Swan Falls, they moved to Hagerman, Idaho, where their third child, Doug, was born in 1954. After Bob retired from Idaho Power Company, they moved back to Emmett and then to Boise. Her family was very important to her. She is loved and will be missed by many, especially her children, grandchildren (7) and great-grandchildren (9). Fern had a gentle and loving soul. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Bob; mother and father; and siblings: Ervin Bernard, Ivan Bernard, Alvin Bernard, Calvin Bernard, William Bernard, Lila Rae Bernard Hill, and Gale Bernard Christison. Surviving are three sisters: Faye Bernard Kimble, Colorado; May Bernard Blaylock, Emmett; and Sharon Bernard Eisenbeiss, Boise; three children and spouses: Dan and Rebecca Butler, Boise; Lana Butler Morgan, Blaine, Washington; and Doug and Vickie Butler, La Center, Washington; grandchildren: Ty Morgan, Chad Morgan, Ron Butler, Jon Butler, Michelle Butler Haviland, Rob Butler, and Matt Butler; great-grandchildren; Nicole Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Madeleine Butler, George Butler, Sydney Haviland, Courtney Butler, Robert Butler, Mariah Butler, and Jayden Butler.Due to ongoing restrictions and concerns with the Covid-19 virus, a funeral service will not be held at this time. The family would like to have a "celebration of life" memorial for Fern in the spring or early summer.