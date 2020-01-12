Home

Anna Cecilia Sobelson Obituary
Anna Cecilia Sobelson
January 8, 1925 - December 16, 2019
Ann "Toots" Sobelson, Bothell, Washington, (formerly of Boise), passed away December 16 at home in Bothell. She was born on January 8, 1925, in Weiser, Idaho to parents Anne and Walter Lund.
Later moving to Boise, she attended St. Theresa's Academy and Boise Junior College.
She married Robert Sobelson on June 14, 1947, and they raised four children.
With Bob's passing in 1992, Toots filled her hours with her cherished grandson Skyler, gardening, pets, and her many friends.
She was a voracious reader of all genres of literature.
She was a volunteer for The Hospice Program and also a relentless protector of children and animals.
She is survived by her four children: Cindy, David (Lori), Karin (Ed), Debby, and her grandson Skyler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Idaho Humane Society and McPaws (McCall).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
