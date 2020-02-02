|
|
Anna (Yago) Nagaki, age 92, passed away January 25, 2020. Born on April 12, 1927 at North Platte, NE. Daughter of Sam and Miyoko Yago. Attended grade school in Nebraska and at the age of eight the family moved to Colorado where she graduated from Kersey CO. After graduation, she attended Y.K. Yamamoto Sewing and Drafting School in Denver, CO.
On August 23, 1947, she married Joe H. Nagaki in Greeley CO. They lived on the Oregon Slope for a while and then moved to a family farm known as Nagaki Island in Payette ID where they resided until Joe's death in 2006.
She was a member of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple where she served as President in 1992 & 1993. As an active member of the Buddhist Women's Association and served as President during the years of 1984-1985 and again in 1999-2000. For many years helped with the Dharma School and the Adult Buddhist Association. She belonged to the JACL, Nisei Women's Bowling, Nikkei Jin Kai, Payette Senior Citizen, and the Payette County Senior Citizen. She was a 4-H leader for 15 years for Payette County. She judged at many Idaho & Oregon counties in 4-H and open Class departments. Anna worked hard to help the Nagaki family farm out by driving trucks, helping out in the farm fields, and making meals for the work crews.
Survivors: Son, Byron (Sylvia) Nagaki, Payette ID – Kara (Aaron Mott) Nagaki & Robert Nagaki; four daughters, JoAnne (David ) Fortier of Coeur d'Alene ID – Laurie Fortier (Jim Vogt) & Paula (David) Campion (Anna & Casey); Susan (Jerry) Inouye, Payette ID – Jayne (Jeff) Pankratz (Braxton & McKinley), Jeffrey (Sally) Inouye (Tadaji, Maxwell); Terry (Robert) Fukuda, Fruitland ID – David (Tamiko) Fukuda (Brogan & Josette), Justin (Mallory) Eldred (Marley, Harper, & Sawyer), Michael Eldred; Marian (Travis) Cave, Portland OR – Donna Smith (Hunter & Tanner), Shina (Kevin) Fraunfelter (Kameron & Jacob); Brother Thomas "Jake" (Martha) Yago, Henderson NV; Sister-in-laws – Shiz Yago, May Yago, Sakae Tsuda, Chiyoko Watanabe, and Amy Nagaki, and many nieces and nephews.
Proceded in death are her Parents, Husband, Joe, Brothers, George (Katie), Jack (Grace), Paul (Matsuye "Mats"), Simon, Ray Goro (Junko "June") Yago; one Sister, Sue (Shig) Mayemura; Brother-in-laws Aye (Toshi) Nagaki, Mas (Jeanne) Nagaki; Yosh Nagaki, George Watanabe; Sister-in-law, Kiyoko Nagaki and one grandson, Eric Eldred.
Hobbies: A seamstress most of her life – Made many outfits for her daughters and also made several quilts for her family. Love to go fishing anytime – even tried deep sea fishing in Alaska for several summers. She was a fan for her grandchildren's activities watching baseball, football, wrestling and many Judo tournaments. Traveling to many States to watch Judo tournaments was most enjoyable. While waiting or traveling between airports, you could find her crocheting small items to keep busy and then donated them to the Temple Bazaar fund-raiser. Loved to cook, always trying something new and tasty. She loved to play cards and to go to the Casinos trying to hit the big one!
Memorial Service will be held at Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 SE 4th Street, Ontario OR 97914 on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be made to Ann's family at bowmanfuneral.com
A special "Thank-you" to Heart 'n Home Hospice in Fruitland ID and Staff at Royal Villa of Payette for all of your help in making our Mom comfortable during her last stage of life.
Memorials may be made to "Culture and Sports Institute", c/o Western Idaho Judo Institute, PO Box 202, Fruitland ID 83619.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020