Anna L. Spengler

1943 - 2020

Anna Louise Spengler, 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho. We know that she was met by the arms of her loving Savior and welcomed by her husband, Jerry on what would have been their 58th Wedding Anniversary.

Anna will be entombed with her husband, Jerry L. Spengler at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Due to COVID, a service will be held for family only.

Anna was born in Ratio, Arkansas to Robert L. and Mildred Irene Hudson on January 9, 1943. Raised in a loving Christian home with three sisters and two brothers, Anna's life was filled with joyful memories and spiritual teachings. Her junior year in high school, Anna's family moved to Tucson, Arizona for her mother's health. While a beauty school student, Anna was instantly drawn to Jerry Spengler when she pulled up next to him at the Roller Rink, Skatearama. About a year later, she married her Air Force sweetheart. They were married on July 20, 1962 and started their family of three boys in Tucson, where they lived for 15 years. In 1979, the family moved to Boise where Jerry was hired on with Idaho Power. Anna quickly developed many close, life-long friendships as she worked for Ore-Ida and as the Volunteer Coordinator for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She has always taken an active part in the life of her family. Anna also devoted time to shopping, her church, Bible studies, baking, making jam, crafts, and dear friends. Anna's sweet southern spirit was a delight and blessing to all who knew her.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Irene Hudson; brothers Billy and Gene; and one sister, Marie.

Anna is survived by her three sons, Cliff (Shayna) of Boise, Mike (Shelli) of Nampa, Jeff (Gina) of Meridian; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Casi), Eric, Lauren (Kacey) Lucas, Ellie, Matt (Lumi) Zahradnicek, Travis, Keegan and Logan; one great-grandson, Walter; and sisters Pat Hudson (Ron) of Carlsbad, CA, Joyce (Owen) McDaniel of Tucson, AZ.

Memorials may be sent in Anna's name to Habitat for Humanity in Pine Bluff, AR (where her brother was active in their efforts) or to her church family…

Habitat for Humanity

211 W. 3rd Ave. #205

Pine Bluff, AR 71601

or

Calvary Chapel Boise

123 S. Auto Drive

Boise, Id 83709

Our sincere thanks to Liberty Dialysis, Touchmark, and Edgewood retirement communities, and the many specialists who have walked us through her medical journey.



