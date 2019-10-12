Home

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Meridian Friends Church
1021 W. Pine Avenue
Meridian, ID
More Obituaries for Anna Shank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lee Marshall Shank

Anna Lee Marshall Shank Obituary
Anna Lee Marshall Shank
1964 - 2019
It is with heavy hearts the family announces that Anna Lee Marshall Shank suddenly passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home. She was 55 years old. Anna was born in 1964, to Richard Lynn and Anna (Gomez) Marshall in Annapolis, Maryland. She graduated from Borah High School in Boise. She married Chuck Shank in 2003 and they made their home in Boise. For the past fourteen years Anna was a real estate agent at Silver Creek Realty Group. She passionately assisted buyers and sellers with their real estate needs and was a consummate professional. She always went above and beyond for her clients. Anna previously operated the 8th Street Deli and Pizzeria in downtown Boise.
Anna is survived by her husband, Chuck Shank; mother, Anna Marshall; sister, Amy (Scott) Cullom;
niece, Dani and nephews: Dillion Yant, Seth and Wesley Cullom. She is predeceased by her father, Richard L. Marshall; paternal grandparents, William and Marion Marshall and maternal grandmother, Emma Amelia Hill. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Meridian Friends Church at 1021 W. Pine Avenue, Meridian. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 12, 2019
