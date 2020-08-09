Anna Marie Herre

April 19, 1924 - July 27, 2020

Anna Marie (Sauer) Herre passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home at Plantation Place in Boise, ID on July 27, 2020 and went to Heaven at the age of 96. Born April 19, 1924, and raised in Chicago, IL, she was third daughter born to John and Ilka Loschy Sauer, one of four sisters and one son born to Austrian/Hungarian parents that had immigrated through Ellis Island, NY. In 1942 she married Harold Herre. Their first five children were born in the Chicago area. In 1957, the family then moved to Glendale, AZ to raise their eventual seven children. Harold passed away in February 2011.

Ann was a dynamic matriarch that saw to the needs of her husband and family. She was a consummate homemaker, baker, cookie maker, and seamstress, and shared her many gifts with her family and those eager to learn. During WWII years, she worked as well as cared for her first daughter Doni. After the war ended, she cared for her husband, a wounded combat veteran as well. Ann was highly talented in virtually every undertaking she took from hosting neighborhood coffee klatches on Tuckey Lane in Glendale to being a magnificent mother to seven highly-spirited children. She and Harold were able to enjoy cruises around the world, rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, a houseboat in Mission Bay, CA, and many other activities. After Harold's retirement, they moved to Boise,

ID in 2004 to be near their daughter, LuAnn, and her husband Joe. They enjoyed many flights with Joe and LuAnn into the Idaho backcountry as well as California to visit their daughter, Gina, and son-in-law Rich.

She is survived by the following seven children and their spouses.

Doni LaZar, Linda Cruikshank, LuAnn Corlett (Joe Corlett), Gina Kelley (Rich Kelley), Vince Herre (Ann Herre), Mitch Herre, Matt Herre (Brenda Herre), twelve grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May she Rest in Peace with her bottomless cup of coffee. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Plantation Place for Ann's excellent care during her stay there. No services are planned at this time. She will be laid to rest with Harold at the Idaho Veterans' Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store