Annabella P. Price

1946 - 2019

Annabella P. Price, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 16, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.

Annabella was born May 27, 1946, in Panama City, Panama, to Harrell YB Parsons and Juana Vargas Parsons. She grew up and attended schools in Panama Canal Zone, Panama. She graduated from Cristobal High School.

She married Wallace Lee Stevens and they were later divorced. She married Hubert Hudson Price on April 7, 1979, in Alaska and they were later divorced. She had two sons, Edward and Charles. Annabella worked as a Active Duty Army for the military.

She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was an expert marksmen (M16). She returned to school to obtain her degree and to save her sons life at the age of 65 and was successful.

Annabella is survived by her loving son, Edward John Stevens of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Charles Lee Stevens of Henderson, NV; brother, Harrell Parsons; sister, Linda Parsons; and brother, William Parsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrell YB and Juana Parsons; and brothers, Rudolfo Parsons, Linard Parsons.

Military Rites will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana, burial to follow.

Military Rites will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana, burial to follow.