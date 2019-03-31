ANNE FISHER

May 22, 1932 - March 26, 2019

Margaret Anne Kimbrough Fisher was the daughter of Annabelle and V.H. Kimbrough, born May 22, 1932 in Weiser, Idaho. Anne lived in Weiser, Idaho until her family moved to Caldwell, Idaho when she was in 3rd grade. Her favorite recreation as a child was riding her horse, Frosty. She was an active student and an outstanding pianist who did solos as well as accompanied school choirs. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1950. She then attended the University of Idaho, was a member of the Delta Gamma fraternity, and majored in Home Economics and Education. While at the University of Idaho, she met the love of her life, Bud Fisher. She graduated with Honors in 1954 and then spent a year traveling to North Africa and Europe. Upon her return, Anne and Bud were married in 1955.

They began their married life together living at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington and then found their way to Emmett, Idaho where their first daughter was born. Their second daughter was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and their son was born in Boise, Idaho thereafter. They lived for a few years in Bend, Oregon before moving back to Boise to start their own business, Franklin Building Supply. Anne managed the payroll of the business for many years, was the first volunteer Treasurer for the Morrison Center Auxiliary, and was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church.

Anne was a beloved wife, mother, Nana, mother-in-law, family member, and friend. She was fun to be around and enjoyed music, traveling, dancing, bridge, tennis, golf, boating, and time spent with family up at the cabin on the lake and over at Black Butte Ranch. She was the "boatie" captain for many years, was always up for a board game or cards, and was hard to keep up with on her bicycle. In the game of golf, she recorded 3 Hole-In-Ones at the Hillcrest Country Club Golf Course. She was a proud member of PEO since the age of 19 and would have celebrated 67 years of membership this year. Anne generously supported Cottey College and the University of Idaho. To say that she will be missed is an understatement. Anne had such a positive energy about her and to all of us, was a solid figure of compassion, empathy, encouragement, and strong character. She was always a lady and friend to everyone.

Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bud Fisher; her three children, Kim Bradley, Sue Hartford, and Mike Fisher (wife, Robin); her four grandchildren, Katie Nelsen (husband, Zac), John Scott Bradley, Nick Hartford, and Courtney Fisher; and her cousins, Mary Sedlar and Claire Drexler.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Rockies, Boise, Idaho, followed by a private burial. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Alden Waggoner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Anne would have appreciated donations to the endowed scholarship she established in 2015 at Cottey College, or to a .

Anne Fisher Scholarship - Cottey College, Cottey College Institutional Advancement, 1000 W. Austin, Nevada, MO 64772, (417) 667-8181 x2120, www.cottey.edu/giving Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019