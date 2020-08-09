Anne Cernich Ingram

1922-2020

Anne (Annie) Ingram was born on January 20, 1922 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Her parents, Kazimir and Victoria (Rodosovich) Cernich had immigrated from Yugoslavia. They moved their family to Boise in 1928. She married Raymond (Gene) Ingram on July 13, 1940. She was a stay at home mom in her early years of marriage. Anne began a long career with Molenaar Jewelers and managed the store on Broadway until retirement.

Following retirement, she was able to travel to Yugoslavia and visit the places of her parents' birth.

She is survived by her daughters Lynn (Rob) Tyler of Emmett and Vicki (Gary) Thurber of Middleton, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, her daughter Christine Moore, her sister Delores Spiker Parrish and her brother Michael Cernich.

She remained in the family home in Boise until four years ago. She then moved to Emmett and remained in the loving care of her daughter Lynn until her passing on August 1 st , 2020.

The family would like to thank her friends in her "Exercise Group" and all of those who loved her in her final years. Due to COVD-19, services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Horizon Hospice and the caring peopleat Cherry Ridge. Donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House.



