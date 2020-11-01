Annie Fuller
April 23, 1994 - October 13, 2020
With great sadness, the family of Annie Clements Fuller announces her passing on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the young age of 26. We know she is smiling down on all of us and has been reunited with her Lord and Savior and the many family members who have passed before her.
For those of you who have had the chance to really know Annie well, you were able to see just how beautiful, funny, and caring she was on the inside. Her closest friends will tell you there was rarely a day she didn't have everyone crying from laughter. Annie loved the outdoors. She was an avid skier, loved to hunt with her dad and fish and camp with family and friends. She played soccer at all levels from grade school to high school and continued her love of the sport with friends on indoor and outdoor leagues.
Annie graduated top of her class at Middleton High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of Idaho. She worked in the financial sector as a loan officer, mortgage processer and escrow assistant.
Annie will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Chad and Tina; two brothers, Dustin and Riley; two best friend sister-in-laws, Natalie and Chelsea, and the love-of-her-life nephews, Landon and Leighton. She will also be forever remembered by countless cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends.
