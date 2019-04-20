Services Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 467-7300 Funeral service 10:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1560 N. Ten Mile Rd Meridian , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Annjean Harper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annjean Ida Harper

1932 - 2019 Obituary Annjean Ida Harper

Annjean Ida Harper passed away at age 86, on April 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Eagle, Idaho. She was also known as Jean, Mom, Grandma and Old Grandma by her great-grandkids.

Jean was born to Georgia Bernice Kennedy and Theodore Allen Brown on May 24, 1932 in Boise, Idaho. Because her father was a truck driver and worked in the logging and mining areas, she attended school in Crouch, Cascade and Stibnite until the summer of 1944 when they moved to Ustick, Idaho—a little community a few miles from Meridian. She attended school in Ustick until she went to high school at Meridian High School. She graduated in 1951. Shortly before graduating while "cruising" downtown Boise, she met and fell in love with a young man named Bill Harper. In September of 1951 she started a new job at Continental State Bank. Little did she know that banking would become her life career. On March 22, 1952 she married her sweetheart, Bill, A marriage that lasted 62 years. They worked and lived in Boise until March of 1954. At that time Bill worked for Mountain Bell and transferred to Phoenix, Arizona, where they lived nearly nine years. During their years living in Phoenix, they had two children, a son named Theodore (Ted) and a daughter named Danette (Dani). In March of 1962, Jean and Bill were thrilled to be transferred back home to Idaho.

They did a lot of fishing, hunting and exploring of Idaho. They eventually bought property in Meridian and built a home there. Jean was so excited that her kids would go to school and graduate from the same school district that she had attended. Jean worked as a teller at the Meridian Branch of the Idaho First National Bank. She was there for 12 years before transferring to the data center in Boise. For the next five years, she and Bill rode to and from work together, ate lunch together as they worked only one block from each other. During these times, they made planes and dreams for their future. They soon bought a big red Harley motorcycle and enjoyed touring and traveling all over the Northwest on it. When they both retired, they joined the golf association at Lake View Golf Course and spent many years golfing together.

After a heart attack in 1991, Bill's health started to decline and Jean made it her mission to take care of him. She saw to his every need and provided selfless care of him until his passing in 2013. In October of 2017, mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She opted to not have any kind of treatment and was determined to live her life on her terms. She prided herself on her independence and living on her own up until 5 weeks ago when she fell and broke her hip. She faced her illness with great dignity and grace, and with never a complaint.

Jean is survived by her son Ted (Janet) Harper of Boise, Idaho and her daughter Dani (John) Pearman of Eagle, Idaho. She leaves behind four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren: Sara (Mike) Hessing (Gavin, Griffin, Gunner and Gabby) of Lehi, Utah; Amy Ramsey (Adilynn, Brooklynn and Rylynn) of Eagle, Idaho; Scott (Sarah) Pearman (Jaxson and Mady) of Middleton, Idaho and Chad (Kate) Pearman (Avery, Harper, Finley and Hayes) of Middleton, Idaho.

Our Sincere gratitude to her wonderful hospice nurse, Sharon Farrell from Keystone Hospice for all her time, care and love she gave to mom and her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1560 N. Ten Mile Rd in Meridian. She will be laid to rest in the Meridian Cemetery beside the love of her life. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 20, 2019