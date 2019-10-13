|
Antonio Ochoa Jr.
88
Antonio lived by the adage "Service to Humanity is the rent we pay for the space that we occupy on this earth"
Antonio Ochoa Jr., peacefully passed away with family by his side on September 10, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Home. He was eighty-eight years old.
Antonio was born on November 28, 1930 in Donna, Texas to Antonio and Simona Ochoa. Raised by a family of educators, he grew up in the area and attended college at the University of Texas-Pan American (UTPA) in Edinburg, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Antonio joined the army in 1951 and was stationed in Europe. While there, he was with the 76th Army Band and played for the troops and the public. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to marry the love of his life, Victoria Castillo, in 1954. They settled in Donna, Texas, and began raising their family.
Antonio was a teacher in Donna and Pharr Texas. He came to Idaho in 1968 as an educational consultant and reviewed the Migrant Aid programs for the Federal Department of Education in Washington, D.C and the Idaho State Department of Education. He, Victoria and their seven children later moved to Idaho in 1971, settling in Caldwell. Antonio earned his Master of Arts in Elementary Core Enriched Education at Boise State College in 1972.
Antonio, who spoke five languages, was employed by the Idaho Department of Education Foreign Language section as well as being on the accreditation team. He was the Title One consultant. His work facilitated improvements in teaching methods for the instruction of French, German, Latin and Spanish. He assisted in Idaho school accreditation and recommended improvements to districts throughout the state. Antonio was a founding member of IMAGE de Idaho and active in organizations furthering the education and business success of Hispanics. He also hosted a Spanish language variety program on KAID.
Throughout his life, Antonio loved music. At a young age he bought his own cornet and learned to play in the Mariachi tradition. He was committed to the music, learning all he could. He taught music to children in Texas and Idaho using several instruments. When they moved to Idaho, Antonio and Victoria attended St. Mary's Church in Caldwell. They noticed the absence of Spanish music in church services and they, along with others, felt it was needed. So Antonio gathered together the first Mariachi group in Idaho, called Mariachi de Idaho. They played many places in southern Idaho for over 25 years.
After his retirement in 1982, he and Victoria opened a restaurant called "Victoria's." Her talent for making delicious Mexican food made it very successful. They technically retired together in 1992, but Antonio kept very busy by becoming a realtor, a translator, and he represented AARP.
Antonio is preceded in death by his loving wife Victoria; parents Antonio & Simona; siblings: sisters Minerva Cavazos, Maria Louisa Ochoa and brother Alejandro Ochoa.
He is survived by his siblings: sisters Irma Ochoa & Hilda Perez and brother Juan Ochoa. His seven children: Raquel Ochoa Dodson (Jerry decd.); Ricardo Ochoa (Jody); Carlos Ochoa; Roland Ochoa (Lori); Anna Ryan (Terry); Teresa Sandmann (Greg); Roberto Ochoa (Jenn). Twelve Grandchildren: Darlene Morrow (Steve); Antonio & Dona Ochoa; Alex, Rochelle & Ryan Ochoa; Chris Ryan (Beth), Michelle DeLacy (Sean), Danny Ryan (Lindsy), & Nicole Blackwell (Alex); Megan Sandmann (Kyle) & Kelsey Sandmann; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to the incredible staff at the Idaho State Veterans Home for their loving care of our father, and the other veterans in their care.
Memorial Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on October 18, 2019 at 11 am. A private interment will later be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation (www.idaholsf.com), or a preferred charity.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019