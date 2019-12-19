|
|
Archie Clinton Johnson
1933 - 2019
Archie Clinton Johnson, age 86, passed away of natural causes at his home in Boise, Idaho, on December 10, 2019. Archie was born July 26, 1933, in Nampa, Idaho. He was the second of five children and the son of Earl R. Johnson and Estella (Tidwell) Johnson. Archie attended Nampa elementary, junior high and high schools.
In his personal life, Archie was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the age of 14, Archie experienced intense migraine headaches and prayed to God to remove them, which He did, leaving him free of them for the rest of his life.
After graduating from high school, Archie found a summer job with a crew repairing train tracks by removing and repositioning the tracks for Union Pacific Railroad. He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, for two years. Soon after, his life changed when he was called to be a missionary for the Church in Japan for the next three years. He remembers how this changed his life from a "great adventure" to "serious business" when he arrived in Japan and waited for two hours on a railroad platform on his way to his first missionary assignment. The one surprising memory was how beautiful Japan is, as a country with hundreds of rolling green hills.
The next two years were spent in the U.S. Army as a Communications Specialist, using equipment that could reach any place in the world. After the Army, Archie found work in which accounting was required, and which he liked doing, so he went to Boise State University and received his degree in accounting and business management.
He met Verna L. Anderson in his home town of Nampa, and they were married September 14, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple, for time and eternity. Together they raised four children: Janae (Bill) Johnson, Boise, ID; Tanya Johnson, Rexburg, ID; Blaine Johnson, Minneapolis, MN; and Jill (Chris) Siepert, Boise, ID. They have ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Archie is survived by his wife, Verna; all four of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert L. Johnson and wife Maria, of Topeka, KS.
Archie is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Virginia McKnight and Geneal Redd; and his brother, Harold N. Johnson.
Archie was a kind, caring, and loving husband and father. He was an excellent teacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ and a scriptorian beyond belief. He enjoyed family get-togethers and family reunions, often camping in the Idaho mountains that he loved.
The Johnson family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the attentive doctors and nurses of St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, the kind and compassionate St. Luke's Hospice staff, and the countless family and friends who offered love and support at every turn.
Services to be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 11:00am, at the LDS Stake Center, 3700 S. Maple Grove Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment to be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 2:00pm, at the Meridian Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 19, 2019