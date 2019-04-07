Services Downard Funeral Home 241 N Garfield Ave Pocatello , ID 83204 (208) 233-0686 Resources More Obituaries for Archie Service Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Archie W. Service

September 13,1926 - March 3,2019

Archie W. Service passed away in the presence of family and friends at his home in Pocatello, Idaho on March 3, 2019, at the age of ninety-two.

Archie is survived by his twin sons, David and Basil Service and, his grandson, Cameron Service. Archie's extreme zest and passion for life are evidenced by a life-long dedication to family, public service, travel, adventure and his sixty-six years as a dedicated Idaho Attorney. While one of Archie's favorite sayings was "one word from me and then, everyone did as they pleased," the reality was the opposite, everyone did listen to Archie because his wisdom and knowledge were often surpassed. Those who know Archie always spoke of his personable trustworthy and competent professionalism, who was always willing to lend a hand.

A life-long resident of Pocatello, he was born in September of 1926 to Walter and Edna Service. Archie graduated from Pocatello High School where he was Student Body President of the class of 1944. Upon Graduation, Archie enlisted in and served two years in the United States Naval Reserve during the 2nd World War where he was stationed on the Pacific Island of Guam serving as an electrician and receiving an overseas ribbon. After being honorably discharged, Archie then attended both Idaho State University and Stanford University where he received his bachelor's degree. Archie then enrolled in the College of Law at the University of Idaho and while there was associated with the Phi Alpha Delta professional fraternity and in 1953 was awarded a Juris Doctor degree (JD). Except for a short period as a part-time

judge on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation, Archie practiced law as a private practitioner with fellow attorneys Jim Green, Clark Gasser, Ron Kerl, Jim Spinner, Hon. Rick Carnaroli and Hon. Jim Papas. In 1953 Archie was admitted to the Idaho and US District Courts, and in 1956 was admitted to the US Tax Court and the United States Supreme Court.

In 1962 Archie served as the Sixth District Bar President and from 1978 thru 1979 President of the Pocatello Estate planning Counsel.

In 2003 Archie received the Sixth District Bar Professional award and was recognized by the Idaho State Bar for 50 years in the practice of law. In 2018, Archie was again recognized by the Idaho State Bar for 65 years in the practice of law. From 1959 to 1964 Archie served as Chairman of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation and from 1978 thru 1979 was Treasurer of the Bannock Memorial Hospital Board. In 1979 Archie was appointed by fellow Stanford University Graduate and Idaho Governor John V. Evans as a member of the Idaho State Board of Health and Welfare where he served three times as its chairman till 1987.

From 1986 through 2006, Archie was a Fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Council and was a Director of the Downey State Bank. Member and past President of the Juniper Hill Golf and Tennis Club, Archie was also a Pocatello Rotary member, Pocatello Chiefs (city leader) member and enjoyed playing the piano. In September of 1957, Archie married Anastasia Dokos, and they remained married until her death on July 3, 2010.

Archie was a mentor to many Idaho lawyers both within and out of his law firm. He was a shining example of expertise and civility and among the best examples of what an Idaho lawyer should be. Archie enjoyed traveling the world and especially enjoyed traveling to his second home in Sun Valley Idaho where he skied, fly-fished, hiked, climbed, biked and played tennis and golf.

A celebration of his life will be announced very soon. Please reach out to us with contact information at [email protected] if you have any question about Archie's amazing life of celebration.

Archie's secure website: https://idahooutdoor.net/archie/

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bannock County Humane Society: http://www.bannockhumanesociety.org/

Archie will be missed by all who cherished and adored his unique and endearing personality. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019