|
|
Arden Donald Larson
May 11, 1936 through November 26, 2019
Arden Donald Larson was born in Washburn, Wisconsin, on May 11, 1936, to Wilfred John Larson and Irene Koski. He was one of five children. Arden passed away from natural causes on November 26, 2019, peacefully at home. Arden grew up in hard times but that did not mold him. Instead, he joined the United States Air Force before even graduating from high school. Arden earned his high school diploma through the Air Force. After boot camp, Arden got stationed in Duluth, Minnesota, where he met the love of his life, Ida Adelsgruber. They got married on June 1, 1957, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Carlton, Minnesota. The young couple had two children right away: Laurie (Larson) La Follette, born in 1957, and Daniel Larson, born in 1958. Arden then got stationed to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1960, and they had two more children: Julie (Larson) Wood, born in 1961 and Connie Larson, born in 1963. The family survived the big earthquake that occurred in Alaska on March 27, 1964.
Arden got stationed to Savannah, Georgia in 1965. This is when the family recognized his love for adventure. Instead of flying to Georgia, Arden decided to drive close to 4500 miles, with over 1000 miles driving on the dirt road known as the ALCAN Highway, with four kids in a station wagon! The family lived in Georgia for a little over a year during the volatile times of the civil rights movement, before getting stationed back to Anchorage, Alaska, where they stayed for three more years. Arden's next assignment was Mountain Home, Idaho, for a brief stay of two years, before getting stationed to Wiesbaden, Germany in late 1969. For the next four years, Arden and his family traveled all over Europe and ensured that he and his family made the most of this wonderful experience. In August 1974, Arden got stationed to Mtn. Home, Idaho, Air Force Base, where he retired with honors in 1975 after 22 years of service to his country.
After retirement, Arden worked for Elmore County Sheriff's Department for about five years. In 1980, Arden and Ida moved to Boise, Idaho. Arden and Ida were married for 55 years before Ida passed away in August 2012.
Arden was a devoted family man and dedicated his life to service for his country. He enjoyed new adventures and challenges. He was a great golfer, bowler, pool and card player. He loved fishing and hunting and was an avid follower of college and professional football. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and loved watching sports on TV with his family. Arden is survived by his four children: Laurie La Follette, Daniel Larson, Julie Wood, and Connie Larson, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 1500 E. Wright Street, Boise, Idaho. Reception will immediately follow. Military graveside services will occur at 2:30 pm at Cloverdale Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 4255 E. Fairview Avenue, Meridian, Idaho. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League in Arden's name. Memorial donations can be sent to: Idaho Veterans Assistance League 320 N. Collins Rd., Boise, ID 83702-4519
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019