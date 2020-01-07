|
Arden Walter Steiniker
1934 - 2019
Arden W. Steiniker passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in 1934, he was Walter and Wilma Steiniker's first child and only son. While attending Payette schools, he was involved in many activities including Boy Scouts. One of his favorite memories was attending the 1950 Boy Scout Jamboree in Valley Forge. He joined the National Guard in 1952 and faithfully served until he retired in 1983 at the rank of 1st Sgt. He graduated from Payette High in 1953 and remained lifelong friends with many of his classmates. In 1957 he met Julia Sherman, the love of his life. They were married 54 years when she passed away in 2011. In 1961, Arden purchased Steiniker's Furniture, which later became Town & Country Furniture, from his parents. He successfully operated the business until he retired in 1997.
Arden enjoyed fishing, golfing, skiing, woodworking, and cooking, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, Lois, Lorene and Dianne, and his wife. He is survived by his daughter Lori, grandsons John, Kacee, and Mitchel, and great grandchildren Ryan, Tailynn, and Leighton.
A celebration of life will take place at the Payette United Methodist Church on January 11th at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Arden's family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials can be made in Arden's honor to Payette High School, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020