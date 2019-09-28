|
Arlene E. Ramsey
1931 - 2019
Arlene Elizabeth Eichholz Ramsey, beloved mother and grandmother passed away in the wee hours of September 25, 2019. While we were not ready to see her go she was ready to pass on and be with her beloved husband, Tony George Ramsey and her oldest daughter Lee Anne Kearby both of whom she loved and missed very much. Arlene was also proceeded in death by her parents Albert & Elizabeth (Schilke) Eichholz, her sister Mary Rose, bother Donald Eichholz and multiple brother in-laws and sister in-laws on the Ramsey side of the family whom she all loved dearly.
Arlene was born in Glenns Ferry, on January 3, 1931 and had more friends than most people will ever dream of. Everyone loved Arlene and would tell us all stories whenever we would see them of the love they felt for her. Arlene moved to Mountain Home shortly after graduating from Glenns Ferry High School in 1950 and lived the majority of her life there.
Arlene enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family, playing cards, Bingo, going to yard sales, thrift stores, having coffee and breakfast at McDonalds.
Arlene is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her 2 sisters Susie (Larry) Keller & Rubye (Kenny) Lindt, a son Joe Carrico (Sandy), daughters Shirley K Prickett (Keith), Toni Pauline Sevy (Randy), Jimmie Lee Bennett (Aron), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren whom she all loved dearly and looked forward to their visits, text messages and pictures after she learned how to use her i-phone. Arlene loved to text cute emoji's to her loved ones and loved when they texted her back.
Arlene's two youngest grandchildren Mattie & Jace Bennett forged a special bond with their "G-Ma" and their "Poppy" as they spent the majority of their time growing up at their house. Arlene often said that they kept her and Tony young and she enjoyed her time taking care of them as it was some of the best days of her life.
Arlene would prefer to be remembered as the fun loving woman she has always been so there will be no formal service per her wishes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Living for treating her like she was part of their family and her doctor and the staff at St. Luke's Elmore who all loved her and treated her kindly.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Arlene's memory to either the Mountain Home Senior Center, 1000 N. 3rd East, Mtn Home, ID 83647 or the Bruneau Cemetery District 30073 Hot Springs Rd, Bruneau, ID 83604.
Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019