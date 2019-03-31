Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Resources More Obituaries for Arlene Schaefer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlene Jean Werner Schaefer

Arlene Jean Werner Schaefer, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arlene was born September 15, 1934 in Cut Bank, MT, and was the third of four children. Arlene was only 7 years old when her mother passed away, yet she felt the hand of the Lord upon her life and fondly remembers the family fishing trips with her dad and brother, Bruce. Her mother was a beautiful seamstress from whom she naturally inherited that same skill. In her youth, Arlene lived with relatives in Casper and Midwest, WY.

In her teen years, Arlene returned to Cut Bank, MT where she met her husband, Leo T. Schaefer. They married January 20, 1951. To this union they had 7 children: Patricia Rikke of Corpus Christi, TX; Linda Newhouse of Broken Arrow, OK; Scott (Marla) Schaefer of Boise, ID; Mark Schaefer of Mesa, AZ; Ann (Jim) West of Boise, ID; Dana Schaefer of Broken Arrow, OK; and Paul (Audra) Schaefer of Hillsboro, OR. Arlene loved her children with "much tender love" as she signed her cards. She cherished her 18 grandchildren and 22 "great grandees". Arlene was looking forward to the birth of her 23rd great grandchild this spring.

Arlene managed their Furniture Mart business and restaurant. She was active in her children's activities, teaching Cub Scouts, girls' softball, Girl Scouts, driving her sons on their early morning paper routes on cold winter mornings, and sewing outfits for her children and grandchildren. She loved to learn and shared her love of Scrabble and crossword puzzles with her children and grandchildren. She knit many blankets for them that they cherish to this day. She was a good cook and hostess of family meals and backyard BBQ's. Arlene was active in bridge and investment clubs.

Arlene moved to Boise, Idaho where she worked for the Ada County Sheriff's Department, February 2000 to August 2005. She enjoyed this job, her co-workers and those she served. Arlene loved the ladies Bible study and fellowship at Calvary Chapel Boise.

Arlene's fervent prayers for her family are treasured gifts. Her children love and know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Joseph and Louise Adaire Werner; stillborn son, Scott Thomas; brother, Bruce; sisters, Mary Dell Jones and June Lee Johnson; grandson, David Schaefer; great grandson, Christopher Rikke; and sons–in-law, Al Rikke and Bill Newhouse.

At her request, no memorial service will be held. Family will spread her ashes and Forget–Me-Not flowers in Glacier National Park. When remembering Arlene, think of the song, "Are You Washed In The Blood/ I'll Fly Away" by Alan Jackson.

We appreciate and are thankful for the years of care provided by Dr. April Dillion, PCP, Dr.Beth Malasky, Cardiologist and their staff. There are no words to adequately describe our appreciation to Abode Hospice for their comfort, love, music and care shown to our mom. We are forever grateful. Remembrances may be left for family on Arlene's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

