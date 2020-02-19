|
Arlene R. Kloepfer
Arlene Ruth (Martin) Kloepfer, Boise, died on February 13, 2020, a few days after her 96th birthday. She was the first of six children born to Mary Mai Martin and Fred Martin in Paul, Idaho. The family later settled in Burley, Idaho, where Arlene graduated from Burley High School in 1942. Following her marriage and after raising her three children, she accepted a position with the Bureau of Land Management in Burley and later transferred to the state BLM office in Boise. She retired in 1988 and continued to make her home in Boise, where she enjoyed gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, daughter Patricia, son Michael, her parents, sisters Ruby and Dorothy, and brother Edward. She is survived by her daughter Deanne, brothers Richard and Robert, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private interment will take place at a later date.
The family thanks Grace Assisted Living, Encompass Hospice, and the Cremation Society of Idaho for their generosity of spirit and excellent care. Per her request and in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Arlene's name to or to the following: Idaho Conservation League in Boise; in Memphis, TN; or Gary Sinese Foundation (serving military members and veterans) in Woodland Hills, CA.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020