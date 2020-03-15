|
|
Arlo James Siegersma
October 15, 1935 - March 12, 2020
Arlo Siegersma, 84 of Nampa, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 12, 2020.
Arlo was born on October 15, 1935 on a farm in Pease, Minnesota during the Great Depression, to Ted and Winnie Siegersma. The 4th of 5 children, weighing in at 2.5 pounds, they placed Arlo in a shoe box next to the woodstove to stay warm during the cold winter.
At age 8, Arlo lost his left eye while playing too close to the dart board. The loss of his eye destined Arlo to get an education, as he would not be suited for farm work. Arlo graduated from Calvin College and then earned a master's degree in social work from Wayne State University.
Arlo met Norma Siedsma while attending college and they were married in 1957. Arlo spent his life in the service of others, as a psychological therapist and counselor to the mentally ill, working for the Institute for the Blind, Patton State Hospital, The Voorman Clinic, and in private practice.
Arlo served as church board member, Sunday School leader and teacher, Child Advocate to Canyon County Courts, HOA president, Board member for Inland Christian Retirement Home, Salem Christian Home for The Handicapped and Red Cross Crisis counselor. He touched many lives with his love and care for his fellow man and woman.
Arlo had a deep love for his family and is survived by his loving wife Norma, son Mike Siegersma (Wendy), daughters Janet Siegersma Marsey, Colleen Siegersma Dame (Randy) and 7 grandchildren.
Arlo was preceded in death by his father Ted, mother Winnie, brothers Gerald, Roy, and Chet, sister Anne, infant daughter Gayle and son in law Chris Marsey
Arlo's faith in Christ was central in his life and his desire was that all should know his Savior as he did.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel from 6-8 PM. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Arlo's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Crossroads Community Church, 4170 E. Amity Ave., Nampa, ID 83687. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Arlo to The American Red Cross or Nampa Christian Schools.
My flesh and my heart fail;
But God is the strength of my portion forever.
Psalm 73:26
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020