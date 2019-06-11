|
|
Spriggel, Arnold "Arnie" R. 54, of Kuna, passed away June 7, 2019. A viewing will be held 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Linder Road Church of Christ located at 1555 N. Linder Rd., Meridian. A committal will follow at 2:30 pm at Melba Cemetery, Melba. To read the full obituary visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 11, 2019